FORECAST: Sunny, hot and dry this weekend

The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.
The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat continues to build in this weekend with temperatures near 90°
  • A few showers and storms are possible on Monday, won’t be a washout
  • Temperatures soar into the mid 90s by midweek

DISCUSSION NEXT 48 HOURS

Warm temperatures and plentiful sunshine are on the way for your Saturday.

Temperatures will near the 90° mark for our afternoon highs. Thankfully, humidity levels will be on the lower end making for a great day for any outdoor plans! Mostly clear skies continue tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday features another sunny and dry day. Temperatures will be slightly hotter, making a run for 90° for some spots. Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on.

Showers and storms will be to our northwest by early Monday morning, potentially arriving closer after sunrise.

