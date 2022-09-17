Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former Marine sentenced for cyberstalking young women in ‘sextortion’ campaign

Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.
Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.(Urupong via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A California man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for cyberstalking multiple young women in a “sextortion” campaign while he was an active-duty member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that 26-year-old Johao Miguel Chavarri, also known as Michael Frito, stalked and sent anonymous threatening communications to numerous victims from May 2019 to February 2021.

Authorities said Chavarri, a Torrance, California, resident, often used the name “Frito,” contacted victims on social media platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. He would comment on users’ appearance and suggest having a relationship in which he would pay the users to send him photos or videos.

According to the Justice Department, some people initially agreed to Chavarri’s requests and sent him nude, sexually explicit or compromising photos. But when some refused or stopped communicating with him online, Chavarri would harass, threaten and extort the users through numerous online accounts.

In most cases, he threatened to publish sexual photos and videos of the users online or on pornography websites and to their family, friends and employers.

Authorities said Chavarri was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release.

The FBI Los Angeles Field Office, Long Beach Resident Agency, investigated the case with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday...
Bullitt County officials investigating drowning death of 2-year-old child
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media...
Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation
An Indiana woman says her baby couldn't wait and she ended up giving birth on the side of a...
Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’