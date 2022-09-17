Contact Troubleshooters
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

