Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people.

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. The teen was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the teen as 17-year-old Isles Duncan of Louisville.

Just after 10 p.m., LMPD responded to a rollover crash at 3rd Street Road and Village Park Drive. The woman driving the car was ejected and died at the scene.

Three juveniles in the car were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for medical observation. Ruoff said there were no injuries reported among them.

The coroner identified the woman as 32-year-old Tatiana Kenyetta-Lee Lopes of Louisville. Investigators believe there may have been an issue with the car when the crash happened.

LMPD continues to investigate all possibilities.

