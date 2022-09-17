Contact Troubleshooters
Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Hazel Street.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Hazel Street.(KEYC Photo)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Hazel Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to the UofL hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Detectives are investigating this shooting.

There are currently no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or you can use the Crime Tip Portal.

