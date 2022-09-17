Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting.

Officers found three people shot. One person, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

The two others shot died at the scene. One of the victims was a man in his 40s and the other was a woman in her 20s.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the victims as 40-year-old Vincent Miller and 28-year-old Shaquila Spratley.

Both victims were from Louisville.

Investigators said all parties have been accounted for. Shively spokesperson Jordan Brown said this was not a random act, and all people involved knew each other.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, please contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

