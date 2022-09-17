Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of...
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say three people are dead after two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Denver.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

‘The National Transportation Safety Board says in a statement that it is investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, Colorado.

Longmont is about 30 miles north of Denver.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday...
Bullitt County officials investigating drowning death of 2-year-old child
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October.
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to...
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed

Latest News

The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was...
Fire at Los Angeles strip mall kills 17 cats at pet hotel
From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman's body found buried under debris days after California mudslides