Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Thousands flock to Louisville for busy weekend

Cardinal Stadium
Cardinal Stadium(WAVE News)
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people are arriving in Louisville this weekend, and it’s not for the Derby. Several big events have local businesses filled to capacity.

UofL football, Bourbon and Beyond and the September Meet at Churchill Downs are all on the same weekend.

If you’ve gone downtown, near the expo center, or Churchill Downs, you’ve probably noticed a lot of extra traffic.

That’s because this weekend, the city is alive with locals and visitors.

“Going into this weekend knowing that downtown is already at 93%, that’s a pretty big deal,” Stacey Yates at Louisville Tourism said on Tuesday.

Hotels were booked weeks in advance, and just walking downtown you can tell.

“Lot of people here,” Luther Hill said. “We were actually talking to some guests talking about how the city seems like it’s kind of picking back up, revitalizing downtown area’s getting real heavy, real good. Really busy again, so that’s really good for the city and everybody around.”

Hill works at a hotel downtown. He says it’s been busy since Thursday, which is when Bourbon and Beyond and the September Meet started.

But on Friday, things really picked up.

“Restaurants are kind of jumping and flowing, everybody’s getting kind of ready for everything that’s kind of going on tonight, so there’s definitely a lot of hustle and bustle going on tonight,” Hill said.

The big event Friday night, the first UofL home football game.

“I’ve seen a lot of people walking around with Florida State stuff on, UofL stuff on,” Hill said.

People have been tailgating since early Friday morning, all the way until kick off.

Fans on both sides had something to look forward to.

“The Cards smashing the Seminoles,” said Cardinals fan Dave Parks.

“The ‘Noles to put it on them,” said Florida State fan Steve Heitzman.

Heitzman traveled from Florida to cheer on the Seminoles. It’s his second in Louisville, and he picked the perfect weekend for it.

“I got Cards, he’s got ‘Noles, but that’s okay,” said Heitzman as he hugs his best friend from high school.

If you miss some of the fun, don’t worry. You’ll get another chance when Louder Than Life comes to town September 22-25.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

Lawless watched as one witness took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to the...
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed
UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the...
Changes to Cardinal Stadium ahead of UofL’s home opener
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to...
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed
WAVE Country can help more than 500 charities in our area get the money they need to help others.
Give For Good: The Greatest Two Minutes in Giving Winner Interview