All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting.

According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard.

Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient has been transported, there is no word on their condition at this time.

All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked at this time and there is no word on when the interstate will reopen.

