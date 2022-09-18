Contact Troubleshooters
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10.

The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house in Isom, and all was going as planned until the flooding on July 28 that surrounded his home.

“We didn’t think we would be able to have it here because it was such a mess,” Teresa Breeding said.

Water reached the porch, making a ceremony in less than two months seem impossible, but the tragedy did not stop them.

“God, uh what am I trying to say?” Kevin Breeding said.

“He made a way. He made a way. He did,” Teresa Breeding responded.

They worked every day to clean up the yard and make it ready for the wedding.

Even a constant rain that day stopped right before the ceremony.

“It rained until about 4:45 that day, and I told him that morning I think it’s gonna stop raining, in time for the wedding,” Teresa Breeding said.

The couple then got married with friends and relatives gathered in front of a trellis resembling their perseverance.

“I was able to get it finished and get it built and that’s where we got married,” Kevin Breeding said.

They plan to keep the trellis in the front yard as a memory of their wedding.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

