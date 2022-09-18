Family remembers loved one who was shot, killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is turning to each other to get through the pain of their loss.

Last week, Alexis McCrary was shot and killed on 26th and Cedar Streets, part of a double homicide that police are still investigating.

While police are looking for her killer, her family released balloons and prayed together Saturday afternoon.

A makeshift memorial for the 24-year-old woman who was taken too soon. A situation that seven days later still makes her sister Ashara Pendleton cry.

“All that matters is,” Pendleton said. “All that matters is we’re here for Alexis and obviously she’s in the midst.”

McCrary was one of two people shot and killed on 26th and Cedar Street on September 10.

A scene that took police hours to process for evidence. Security video shows a car was connected to the shooting, leading officers closer to answers.

Police arrested Maurice Gibson and charging him with complicity to murder after police said he admitted to giving the suspect a ride from the scene.

“I never had no gun,” Gibson said.

McCrary’s family is still not sure how or why she was killed, but that’s not why they’re here.

They came together to pray for her and for the person who pulled the trigger.

And while the prayers go up, so too do the balloons.

The bright pink a reminder of McCrary. The color she loved worn by the people who loved her coming together to mourn her.

“It’s important to be there for each other,” Pendleton said. “Because you never know when you’re last breath is going to be taken. You never know who needs to talk.”

