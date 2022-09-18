Homicides surge across Metro, Shively over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday morning’s shooting on Dixie Highway continues a violent weekend across the Louisville area.

As of Sunday afternoon, Shively has had 6 homicides in 2022, with half of them just this weekend.

Around 9:00a.m. Sunday LMPD said officers found a man who had been shot several times lying in the road in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway.

Billy Henderson said on his morning bike ride, he saw the victim shortly after shots were fired.

”I just rolled on up here. I got up here, I saw a man laying over there by the SUV dead. I don’t know whether he was dead or not- but they was working on him,” Billy Henderson said. “You just know, I hate to see it everyday. For the last two weeks somebody done gone shot somewhere.”

LMPD found the man in critical condition in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway. First responders took him to the hospital.

Larry Smith Sr. said he was headed home from church when he saw the yellow tape. Smith said it’s painful to see the violence spread across the city. Smith added he has 22 grandchildren and he thinks about them when he sees scenes like this.

“I worry so much about my grandkids and the youth in the city that are dying-- I mean needlessly,” Larry Smith Sr, who lives nearby said. ”None of them have seen any violence. No stabbings, no shootings. None of that in my family, and I believe it is because my wife and myself are trying teach them the right way.”

”Down here, it’s shootings. You got to duck. But you will never know. I mean; I can’t solve it,” Billy Henderson said.

“It’s saddening to me because I came up actually mostly in Southwick. I lived in Newburg for a while and moved to Southwick. And it was bad but it wasn’t as bad as it is now,” Smith Sr. said.

Shively and Louisville Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings cases to contact them.

LMPD said nine months into the year, the Metro area has had almost 125 homicides.

Anyone with information about the deadly shootings is are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or use LMPD’s online anonymous tip portal.

