Investigation underway after shots fired at Clarksville police chief’s home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after several shots were fired at the Clarksville police chief’s home Sunday morning.

According to Corporal John Miller, Indiana officers were called to respond to a home around 3:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers found several shell casings in the driveway of the home. Miller confirmed it was the home of Clarksville’s police chief.

The Indiana State Police are currently leading the investigation with the assistance of the Clarksville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.