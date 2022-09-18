LMPD: Teenager found shot in Klondike neighborhood; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after Louisville officers found him shot in the Klondike neighborhood.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers found a teenager, who had been shot in the leg. Investigators said the location of the shooting is unknown, and the teen made his way to the Klondike neighborhood afterward.

Ellis said he was alert and conscious when officers found him. He was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious. LMPD is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.