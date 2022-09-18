Male Juvenile grazed by bullet at Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a young juvenile male was grazed by a bullet in Algonquin Park.

Officers were called to 1600 Cypress Street around 8:30 pm Saturday, but were not able to find a victim when they got to the scene.

They later learned the juvenile was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by car.

LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis says the juvenile was only grazed by the bullet and the injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Second Division continues to investigate.

