Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is in critical condition, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will take over the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

