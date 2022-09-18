Contact Troubleshooters
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen

All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Watterson eastbound around the 10 milemarker near Southern Parkway exit.

According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to a report of a shooting on I-264 eastbound.

Officers found a vehicle with an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS were called to the scene and transported the victim the hospital with critical injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be working this investigation.

The eastbound lanes of the Watterson have reopened but it will take some time to get traffic moving and cleared up.

