Man dies at hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has died from his injuries after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is in critical condition and later died, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Antwuan Dejaun Hill.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.