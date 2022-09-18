Contact Troubleshooters
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday.

Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene.

The third person shot was taken to the hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the victims as 40-year-old Vincent Miller and 28-year-old Shaquila Spratley.

Around 10:54 p.m., Shively police said a man showed up at the University of Louisville Hospital after he had been shot.

He later died at the hospital, Sergeant Jordan Brown with the Shively Police Department said.

Investigators found the shooting happened on I-264 East in the area of Cane Run Road. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Brown said detectives are following all leads.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448- 6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

