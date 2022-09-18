Contact Troubleshooters
Third person fatally shot in Shively in 24 hours

By Brett Martin
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police are actively investigating after a shooting on I-264.

It happened Saturday evening just before 11 according to police.

Officers determined the victim was hit on the interstate near Cane Run Rd.

The victim, a man in his 40′s, was taken to UofL where he died from their injuries.

Shively police are handling the investigation.

Detectives say they’re following all leads they have to find the accused shooter.

The two other people were killed Saturday morning, with four people shot across the entire day.

Three of those shootings were fatal.

