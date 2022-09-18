Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safely

Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St....
Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Dennis neighborhood.(LMPD)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jose Lopez has been located safely.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the alert has been cancelled and the teen has been reunited with loved ones.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Dennis neighborhood.

Jose was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with a white stripe, one white sock and one black sock.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this teen. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday...
Bullitt County officials investigating drowning death of 2-year-old child
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October.
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to...
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed

Latest News

Police Chief Mark Palmer
Investigation underway after shots fired at Clarksville police chief’s home
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
Family remembers loved who was shot and killed in a double homicide.
Family remembers loved one who was shot, killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide