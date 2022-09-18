UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jose Lopez has been located safely.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the alert has been cancelled and the teen has been reunited with loved ones.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Dennis neighborhood.

Jose was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with a white stripe, one white sock and one black sock.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this teen. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.