Woman killed in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition

By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a rollover crash happened early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65.

Early investigation revealed a woman was driving west on Outer Loop and tried to turn left onto the I-65 southbound ramp.

During the turn, a man driving east on Outer Loop crashed into the side of the car, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Ellis said the impact caused the woman’s car to rollover.

EMS was called to the scene and confirmed the woman died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

