Crash on I-265 causing delays

A crash on I-265 involving a Honda Accord and semi-truck is causing delays. (Image provided by Trimarc)(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc.

Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End.

A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

