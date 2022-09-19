Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc.

Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End.

A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

