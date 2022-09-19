Contact Troubleshooters
Drivers react to 3 weekend shootings on Watterson Expressway

“We are following leads and continue to urge witnesses to come forward,” Jordan Brown with Shively police said.
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On some parts of the Watterson Expressway, it is not unusual to see 160,000 cars pass by in a single day.

Adding to the usual mix of speeders and tailgaters, recent shootings targeting drivers have some people feeling even more stressed.

”People are getting worse every day,” John Thompson said It’s in my head, I think about it.”

Three weekend shootings on the Watterson gives drivers a lot to think about. Drivers interviewed on Monday wonder if their safety is at risk.

“It’s scary,” Neyanna Morris said. “Because I’m out here living, a regular person. I could easily be a target. Anybody could be a target, and it’s sad.”

”LMPD has two investigations that we are dealing with from the parts of the Watterson,” LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said Monday. “The one from late Thursday night/early Friday near Breckenridge Lane was investigated by the 6th Division. The one on Sunday was investigated by Homicide due to the nature of the injuries. The investigations into both incidents are still active and ongoing.”

The investigation by Shively police into the fatal shooting near Cane Run Road on the Watterson is also ongoing.

“We are following leads and continue to urge witnesses to come forward,” Shively public information officer Jordan Brown said.

