FORECAST: Summer ends with a dose of heat

Small storm chance & patchy fog tonight

Mid 90s return for a one-day stay on Wednesday

Fall-like air arrives in time for the official start of fall on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few rogue downpours will try to pop up this evening thanks to a cold front nearby, but based on the latest data this looks like a very small chance mainly confined south of Louisville. Lows will be in the 60s with some patchy fog by Tuesday morning.

With the front out of the picture and high pressure trying to regain control of our weather on Tuesday we’ll see highs soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Aside from a few clouds it looks like a dry and summerlike day.

We look mainly clear and warm Tuesday night as lows only settle into the 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday is the last full day of summer and it’ll be one of the hotter days of it, believe it or not. Highs will soar into the mid 90s in the city under a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front surging through on Thursday will produce a small shower chance for us. More importantly, the cooler air behind this front will take us down into the 40s and 50s on Thursday night, just as fall is officially beginning. The fall equinox takes place at 9:04 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday.

Expect quieter and cooler weather through the first half of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

