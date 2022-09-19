Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Summer ends with a dose of heat

WAVE 5 a.m. Weather - Monday, September 19, 2022
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small storm chance & patchy fog tonight
  • Mid 90s return for a one-day stay on Wednesday
  • Fall-like air arrives in time for the official start of fall on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few rogue downpours will try to pop up this evening thanks to a cold front nearby, but based on the latest data this looks like a very small chance mainly confined south of Louisville. Lows will be in the 60s with some patchy fog by Tuesday morning.

With the front out of the picture and high pressure trying to regain control of our weather on Tuesday we’ll see highs soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Aside from a few clouds it looks like a dry and summerlike day.

We look mainly clear and warm Tuesday night as lows only settle into the 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday is the last full day of summer and it’ll be one of the hotter days of it, believe it or not. Highs will soar into the mid 90s in the city under a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front surging through on Thursday will produce a small shower chance for us. More importantly, the cooler air behind this front will take us down into the 40s and 50s on Thursday night, just as fall is officially beginning. The fall equinox takes place at 9:04 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday.

Expect quieter and cooler weather through the first half of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, September 19, 2022
WAVE 5 a.m. Weather - Monday, September 19, 2022

Most Read

Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
David Lowe, a former Clark County, Ind. correctional officer, is facing charges that he agreed...
Ex-jail officer charged with selling jail keys; female inmates sue alleging sexual assault by male inmates
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

Latest News

2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/19
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, September 19, 2022
WAVE 5 a.m. Weather - Monday, September 19, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/16
Lows will dip into the upper 50s to mid-60s by Saturday morning.
FORECAST: Get ready for a sunny and very warm weekend!