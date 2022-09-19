Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Goode Weather Blog 9/19

2022
2022(wavenews)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Louisville did pick up .07″ in rainfall this morning so that will break up the dry streak.

The main rain shield is settling south into TN with full-sun taking place just north of the Metro…heading our way.

That then leads to the challenge for later today. Do we regain enough fuel for additional thunderstorms?

It is possible.  Hi-res data still hints that a boundary currently being left behind along I-65 should be the one to watch after 4 or 5pm through about 11pm.  Soundings do show quite the dry mid-deck but are still strong with the SRH values (250+ at 0-3k).  The current thinking is more low-topped convection that could fire along the I-65 zone that will have about a 2-3 hour lifespan at best to them.  Something to monitor later on but right now looks minor.

Some fog is possible tonight, especially in areas where the ground remains wet and if we get the evening t-storm round.  So kept that risk low for now until we see how the rain part plays out.

Tuesday, the highest PWATs shift more west so a decent surge of heat kicks in.

Wednesday still looks to the hottest day for the last day of Summer.  It will still technically be summer when the next front moves in Thursday with the cooler weather arriving that night as the calendar catches up.

The plan is to look more at PoPs for Thursday’s front and to fine-tune the temps after the 12z data is complete.  But it is apparent we are going to get some cool (dare I say “chilly) weather into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
David Lowe, a former Clark County, Ind. correctional officer, is facing charges that he agreed...
Ex-jail officer charged with selling jail keys; female inmates sue alleging sexual assault by male inmates
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

Latest News

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, September 19, 2022
WAVE 5 a.m. Weather - Monday, September 19, 2022
The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.
FORECAST: Showers this morning; hot, humid end to summer
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/16
Lows will dip into the upper 50s to mid-60s by Saturday morning.
FORECAST: Get ready for a sunny and very warm weekend!