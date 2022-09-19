Contact Troubleshooters
I-71 South closure continues for resurfacing project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing to close I-71 south between I-265 and I-264.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most heavily traveled stretches of road around WAVE Country is still shut down Monday morning for a resurfacing project.

Interstate 71 South heading into Louisville is closed from the Snyder Freeway all the way to the Watterson Expressway.

The closure is scheduled to be until Sept. 26th.

Ramps to access I-71 will be closed during that time for crews to resurface the roads.

The northbound lanes will not be affected.

