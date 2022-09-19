I-71 South closure continues for resurfacing project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most heavily traveled stretches of road around WAVE Country is still shut down Monday morning for a resurfacing project.

Interstate 71 South heading into Louisville is closed from the Snyder Freeway all the way to the Watterson Expressway.

The closure is scheduled to be until Sept. 26th.

Ramps to access I-71 will be closed during that time for crews to resurface the roads.

The northbound lanes will not be affected.

