Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery.

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000.

Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket. He scratched the ticket off later at home when he realized he matched the number 26 on the last row.

“I got to looking at it (prize amount) when I first thought I won seven thousand. I scratched further and further until I saw seven hundred seventy-seven thousand. I was so nervous. The more I looked at it the more nervous I got,” he told lottery officials. “Everybody plays to win the big one but when it happens, it’s hard to believe,” he added.

The next day, he and his family made the drive to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim his prize. After taxes, he received $551,670.

“This is life-changing,” his wife said.

As far as what they plan to do with the extra money, he told officials they’re going to take their time and don’t want to do anything too quick.

Liberty Mart 3 will receive a $7,770 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Just weeks ago, the same store sold another winning ticket worth $80,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

