Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court

Robbery suspect Ryan Wilson appeared in court Monday morning after being accused of 16 robberies in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning.

Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022.

Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into a fight with an employee and injured the worker when he fired his gun.

Wilson is being charged with 22 counts of robbery, assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Wilson’s bond has been set to $250,000. The judge has ordered Wilson to be on house arrest if he is able to pay the bond.

