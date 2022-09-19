Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NASA shares first images of bright Mars taken by Webb Telescope

NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The red planet has caught the eye of NASA’s newest space telescope.

NASA released the images of Mars, one of the brightest objects in Earth’s night sky, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

They are the telescope’s first images of the fourth planet from the sun.

Scientists say they reveal a unique perspective on the planet along with new data collected by orbiters, rovers and other telescopes.

The new images depict Mars’ eastern hemisphere and showcase various Martian features, like its dark volcanic rocks and two of its bigger impact craters.

NASA believes Webb is in the perfect position to capture even more about Mars, including the planet’s seasonal changes, dust storms and weather.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
David Lowe, a former Clark County, Ind. correctional officer, is facing charges that he agreed...
Ex-jail officer charged with selling jail keys; female inmates sue alleging sexual assault by male inmates
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October.
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure

Latest News

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Police: Former substitute teacher groomed, raped 14-year-old student
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
Evan Ross was arrested for perjury following his testimony in the trial of Kevon Lawless.
Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony