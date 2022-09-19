Scheduled closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway

CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30.

Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.

The section of Riverside Drive under the bridge will be closed to all traffic. The closure also includes the Ohio River Greenway to pedestrians and bicyclists.

The release said it’s possible that both the trail and road may reopen throughout the evenings, but that will be decided on by the contractor.

There will be detour signs posted to help drivers find different routes.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.