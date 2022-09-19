Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial continued into the new week for Kevon Lawless, accused of killing Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles in August 2020.

He’s facing two charges of murder.

On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Brandon Ross, who said he drove Lawless to Waddles’s house.

”I was the driver,” Ross told Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy. “We were supposed to go pick somebody up or something like that. That’s really the whole gist of it.”

Ross said he didn’t know what was going to happen.

Video evidence presented by the Commonwealth allegedly showed somebody getting out and then back in Ross’s car, with a gun drawn in just 15 seconds.

The Commonwealth said Lawless took 11 shots, killing both Trinity Randolph and Brandon Waddles.

Ross said he was listening to music over his car’s Bluetooth when that happened.

“You didn’t hear any shots?” Conroy asked.

“I didn’t hear nothing,” Ross said.

On cross-examination, Lawless’s defense attorney, Ted Shouse, said Ross made everything up.

“You’re a liar, right?” Shouse asked Ross.

Shouse claimed Ross was doing anything he could to keep himself out of jail.

“You weren’t on Bluetooth,” he said. “You weren’t even there.”

Shouse later withdrew his claim that Ross was not present.

Immediately following his testimony, Ross was arrested.

He’s accused of perjuring himself when recalling certain parts of the case, from his interaction with police to his knowledge of the situation.

Judge McKay Chauvin noted even the jury laughed when Ross said he didn’t hear gunshots after dropping Lawless off.

Ross is already serving probation after he pleaded guilty to the facilitation of murder in this case.

Perjury would be a violation of said probation.

