Two interstate crashes impacting morning commute
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two interstate crashes that happened Monday morning may have an impact on your commute, according to Trimarc.
All lanes and the right shoulder are blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South in Jefferson County and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133.0 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County.
Both of the crashes have one vehicle involved and the estimated delay is an hour.
