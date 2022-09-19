Two interstate crashes impacting morning commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two interstate crashes that happened Monday morning may have an impact on your commute, according to Trimarc.

All lanes and the right shoulder are blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South in Jefferson County and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133.0 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County.

Both of the crashes have one vehicle involved and the estimated delay is an hour.

