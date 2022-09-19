Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two interstate crashes impacting morning commute

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for March 11 at the Kennedy interchange, known locally as “Spaghetti Junction.”(Pixabay)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two interstate crashes that happened Monday morning may have an impact on your commute, according to Trimarc.

All lanes and the right shoulder are blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South in Jefferson County and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133.0 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County.

Both of the crashes have one vehicle involved and the estimated delay is an hour.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
David Lowe, a former Clark County, Ind. correctional officer, is facing charges that he agreed...
Ex-jail officer charged with selling jail keys; female inmates sue alleging sexual assault by male inmates
Woman killed in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October.
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing to close I-71 south between I-265 and I-264.
I-71 South closure continues for resurfacing project
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk...
Inside the Cards: Sept. 17 2022
Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St....
UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safely