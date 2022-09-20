2 charged in Columbus overdose death

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a man this summer in Columbus, Indiana.

Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are being held on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony in Indiana.

The charges against Sculley and Self involve the death of Ronald L. Smith, 37, in July. Toxicology tests results showed Smith died due to fentanyl intoxication.

Self has been in custody at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown since September 15 on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Sculley was arrested September 19 and is being held at the Bartholomew County Jail in Columbus.

Formal charges have not been filed by the Bartholomew County prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.