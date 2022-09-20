20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning. The driver accused is behind bars.

Around 1:50 a.m., Bloomington police officers were called to respond to the intersection of North Walnut Street and 12th Street on a report of a crash.

Bloomington police said it was reported that a car had struck a person riding an electric scooter and the rider of the scooter was badly injured. Several witnesses called 911 and said the car involved in the crash fled the scene at a high rate of speed, a release said.

Officers found a man in his 20s lying in the road near the intersection. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he died hours later.

The release said a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz with windshield damage was found on 19th Street and Lincoln Street. Officers found a badly damaged electric scooter nearby.

A security officer driving through the area told police they saw a car driving north on Lincoln and said the car sounded like it was dragging something. The car stopped at the intersection and a woman, believed to be the driver, and a man got out of the car, the security officer said.

Others nearby told the two that they were dragging an electric scooter under the car and bystanders helped the driver remove it before IUPD arrived.

Officers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point after she failed dexterity tests. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for blood tests, then to the Bloomington Police Department for questioning.

Security footage from a nearby business showed the Mercedes speeding at the time of the crash, with the passenger side tires on the sidewalk. The footage showed a person on the sidewalk jumping into the grass to avoid being hit prior to the driver of the scooter being hit.

Howard was taken to Monroe County Jail and was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death while intoxicated.

No further information is available to be released at this time.

