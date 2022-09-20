Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.(Monroe County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning. The driver accused is behind bars.

Around 1:50 a.m., Bloomington police officers were called to respond to the intersection of North Walnut Street and 12th Street on a report of a crash.

Bloomington police said it was reported that a car had struck a person riding an electric scooter and the rider of the scooter was badly injured. Several witnesses called 911 and said the car involved in the crash fled the scene at a high rate of speed, a release said.

Officers found a man in his 20s lying in the road near the intersection. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he died hours later.

The release said a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz with windshield damage was found on 19th Street and Lincoln Street. Officers found a badly damaged electric scooter nearby.

A security officer driving through the area told police they saw a car driving north on Lincoln and said the car sounded like it was dragging something. The car stopped at the intersection and a woman, believed to be the driver, and a man got out of the car, the security officer said.

Others nearby told the two that they were dragging an electric scooter under the car and bystanders helped the driver remove it before IUPD arrived.

Officers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point after she failed dexterity tests. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for blood tests, then to the Bloomington Police Department for questioning.

Security footage from a nearby business showed the Mercedes speeding at the time of the crash, with the passenger side tires on the sidewalk. The footage showed a person on the sidewalk jumping into the grass to avoid being hit prior to the driver of the scooter being hit.

Howard was taken to Monroe County Jail and was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death while intoxicated.

No further information is available to be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
David Lowe, a former Clark County, Ind. correctional officer, is facing charges that he agreed...
Ex-jail officer charged with selling jail keys; female inmates sue alleging sexual assault by male inmates
Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours; coroner identifies victim

Latest News

71 SOUTH
4 days into closure, KYTC believes I-71 roadwork going according to plan
A woman is caught on camera stealing plants and furniture.
Thieves steal plants, furniture from porches of several houses in Russell neighborhood
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County