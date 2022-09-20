Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot

(WBTV File)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health experts said now is the time to get the latest round of COVID boosters, and some are listening.

Norton Healthcare reported Tuesday that 1,200 booster shots have been administered in just three days. The updated omicron booster shots are now available for teens and adults and provide protection against the variant and the original COVID virus.

But at a time when people seem more mindful of flu shots, there’s concern about COVID complacency.

”We’re mask fatigued, we’re COVID fatigued, we’re booster fatigued,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Burns of UofL Health said. “I mean everybody’s tired of this. You probably heard the President, prematurely I might add, claiming the pandemic was over. Unfortunately, I don’t think SARS-COVID 2 got the memo.”

The latest numbers might contribute to public confidence. Jefferson County charts showing infections and deaths plot a downward course.

Last week there were 1,246 confirmed cases, keeping Jefferson County in the yellow or medium risk. But as fall approaches, the season of large events and socializing also comes with a COVID infection rebound.

Doctors have clear advice on when to get boosted.

”Do it now,” Norton Healthcare physician Monalisa Tailor said. “It’s going to take about two weeks for your body to make those antibodies to help give you that layer of protection.”

As of noon on Saturday, 517,622, or 67.4% of Jefferson County residents have completed their primary vaccination. But just 48%, or 248,590, have received a booster.

Without the booster, health experts predict nationally thousands of additional deaths and tens of thousands more hospitalizations.

“We’ve got football games coming up, we’ve got Saint James Art Festival, we’ve got Boo at the Zoo, we’ve got Thanksgiving, Christmas and all the other things that come with it,” Tailor said. “And I want to make sure everyone has a layer of protection as we’re going into all of these fabulous activities.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges

Latest News

Report of injury accident involving LMPD equipment, 9th & Broadway-
LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash
Traffic alert
Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash
Gun found at Moore High School; student said it was because they were scared
Devyn Brock, 24, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under...
Suspect in Algonquin Parkway fatal DUI crash in court