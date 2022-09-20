FORECAST: One 2022′s Hottest To End The Summer Season

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat index at or above 100 for the final day of summer

Cold front bring fall cool down Thursday with scattered showers

Coolest weather since May Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies overnight with muggy conditions expected to continue after highs in the lower 90s on Tuesday.

Look for mild readings overnight in the 60s for many, lower 70s in the core of the city. Summer goes out with hot temperatures in the mid 90s.

Our heat index could top 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We’ll pick up a small shower and storm chance Wednesday night as a front begins its approach from the north.

While a stronger storm can’t be ruled out, that potential looks to stay closer to Cincinnati.

Lows will be in the 60s by Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be in the region Thursday morning as the much-advertised cold front arrives.

By the afternoon we’ll dry out and see winds gusting up to 25 mph as temperatures only make it into the 70s.

Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM ET.

Friday morning will be the coolest since May 8th in Louisville, when we hit 52 degrees.

Expect a nice end to the workweek with sunshine and 70s before showers and storms make their return by late this weekend.

