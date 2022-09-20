FORECAST: One last hurrah of heat before fall begins

WEATHER HEADLINES

15th hottest day of 2022 on Wednesday - the final full day of summer

Fall front arrives Thursday with scattered showers, wind, and cooler air

Coolest weather since May Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies look to be clear overnight tonight as temperatures only fall into the 60s and lower 70s. Fog potential looks fairly low Wednesday morning thanks to a drier ground.

The last day of summer Wednesday will feel like the middle of summer as temperatures soar well into the 90s. Mid 90s are even possible inside the Louisville Metro. Soak up the sun before Thursday’s front arrives!

We’ll pick up a small shower and storm chance Wednesday night as a front begins its approach from the north. While a stronger storm can’t be ruled out, that potential looks to stay closer to Cincinnati. Lows will be in the 60s by Thursday morning.

Scattered showers will be in the region Thursday morning as the much-advertised cold front arrives. By the afternoon we’ll dry out and see winds gusting up to 25 mph as temperatures only make it into the 70s. Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM ET.

Friday morning will be the coolest since May 8th in Louisville, when we hit 52 degrees. Expect a nice end to the workweek with sunshine and 70s before showers and storms make their return by late this weekend.

