Full parole board to decide on Michael Carneal’s release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two members of the Kentucky Parole Board have heard from convicted school shooter Michael Carneal who wants the board to let him out of prison.

The first thing Carneal told the parole board members that he’s been preparing for this day for 25 years.

Carneal answered questions from the board members as he recounted his mental health treatment, his past statements, and explained his actions.

Carneal pleaded guilty to murdering three of his classmates and wounding five others when he opened fire with a handgun at a prayer group meeting in the lobby of Heath High School in Paducah on the morning of December 1, 1997.

Carneal was 14 at the time. He was sentenced to a life sentence with the chance of parole after serving 25 years.

Carneal apologized to the victims, saying he knows sorry is not good enough. He also wavered on whether he deserves the chance to get out of prison.

“Sometimes I think that I would just deserve to be killed,” Carneal said, “sometimes I think that, honestly, other times I think that so to the fact that I could do some good for people maybe, that it would be beneficial if I were released.”

The two members taking part in today’s hearing could not agree on the parole request. They decided to send the case to the full parole board for a hearing next week.

