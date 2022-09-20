Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog 9/20

2022
2022(wavenews)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
You can start to see the rotation of the high building into the area as the ridge slides over.  Some partly cloudy skies at times but so far temps are on track for a 91-93 max in the city.

Wednesday still looks to be the peak of the heat with 93-95 looking to be most common for MaxT.

SPC has part of the area in a marginal risk.  This is mainly for any t-storms that fire across IN/OH later in the day that could send a boundary into our NE counties.  That risk looks low.  Moisture will lag behind the front into Thursday AM so there will be a risk for showers until that point but there will be people that don’t get a drop out of this front.

Temps cool down Thursday with the sun likely to hold them at least steady after morning maxes are reached with a more rapid/steady drop as we get closer to sunset.   Gusts look to reach into the 20-30 mph range for much of the CAA period…making it feel great!

That will set the stage for a chilly Friday AM with lots of 40s on the map.

Friday looks to be the pick day of the next 6-7 days at least.

Saturday won’t be horrible but with the return flow kicking in, still looking at some WAA sprinkles or even a shower but most of this looks to be clouds/virga.

The flow remains fast into Sunday so the next low pressure won’t waste any time getting into the area.  Showers and some thunder will be on the increase.

How the lows exits will determine Monday.  EURO/GFS split on it moving out vs slow down for a dig…which would extend the rain chance into Monday.

Another 1-2 fonts look to drop down at very sharp angles next week which should keep us cooler than normal but the main weather headline will be the risk for a hurricane in the Gulf late next week.

Too early to know if we will have block in place to slow it down or a gap will form to force it north.  We shall see.

