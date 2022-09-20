Gun found at Moore High School; student said it was because they were scared

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to the families of students at Marion C. Moore High School after a student told a staff member they had a gun in their backpack on Tuesday.

Moore High School principal Traci Hunt said the student explained they had the gun because they were scared of a situation outside of school.

JCPS Security was called, and the weapon was taken away.

Hunt said the student will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, which is available on the JCPS website.

Moore High School offers mental health practitioners that are available to talk to students. Families and students are encouraged to let the school know if there is an issue going on in or outside of school that impacts the well-being of students.

