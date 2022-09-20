Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child.

KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention.

A little after 1 a.m., the child was pronounced dead.

Crews have been talking to family members to figure out what exactly happened.

They’re working to learn if the baby had a medical history.

Troopers could not confirm if foul play was involved.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute

Latest News

Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are being held on...
2 charged in Columbus overdose death
Robert Charles Risen III is charged with running a red light causing an accident that injured...
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from crash that injured four people
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Full parole board to decide on Michael Carneal’s release
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: The 90s return today