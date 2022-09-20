KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,

Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed.

Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control and crashed into the back of a pickup truck then crossed the center line and crashed into a minivan, the KSP release said.

Investigators are not sure what caused the motorcyclist to lose control.

The driver of the motorcycle, 46-year-old Robert Wilson died while being taken to the hospital by EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

