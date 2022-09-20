Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour.

According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The left two lanes will be closed on the Snyder and drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges

Latest News

Gun found at Moore High School; student said it was because they were scared
Devyn Brock, 24, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under...
Suspect in Algonquin Parkway fatal DUI crash in court
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus found in Floyd County
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: One last hurrah of heat before fall begins