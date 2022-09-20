Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour.

According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The left two lanes will be closed on the Snyder and drivers should expect delays.

