Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour.
According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road.
The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The left two lanes will be closed on the Snyder and drivers should expect delays.
