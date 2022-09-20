Contact Troubleshooters
Lawless trial day 4: Doorbell camera captures murder and alleged shooter’s getaway

Kevon Lawless in court Tuesday for day four of his murder trial.
Kevon Lawless in court Tuesday for day four of his murder trial.
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Day four of trial for Kevon Lawless continued Tuesday.

Lawless is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles in Aug. 2020.

The Commonwealth introduced new video evidence that includes audio and video of the shooting from across the street and the shooter’s subsequent getaway.

In the video, eight gunshots are heard. The commonwealth said there were 11 shots total.

One person is seen jumping the fence on the way out of the house. They hop back in the car before the car drives off.

The alleged driver of the car, Evan Ross, put Lawless at the scene when he testified Monday, but said he didn’t hear gunshots.

Ross was arrested on Monday for perjury.

Other video introduced showed a live Instagram video between Lawless and Waddles recorded previously.

“Wait ‘til I catch you boy,” Lawless said in the video.

Waddles was then seen waving a gun around, taunting Lawless about the death of 18-year-old Cameron Pugh, who was killed in 2016, also known as Dino.

”[Lawless] mad now. Look at him. Dino dead,” Waddles was heard saying.

Lawless was eventually arrested for murder at the cemetery Pugh is buried in on the anniversary of his death.

During testimony Tuesday, we also heard from the medical examiner, who said Waddles was shot six times.

Trinity Randolph was shot twice, once in the back of the head/neck area.

The prosecution also presented text messages and location data from the phone allegedly belonging to Lawless to show where he was and who he was talking to when then the murder happened.

Lawless’s defense attorney, Ryan Vantrease questioned the lead detective in the case why there was a lack of DNA evidence linking Lawless to the crime.

Vantrease also asked why other credible suspects weren’t investigated, implying they pursued charges against Lawless at the exclusion of other suspects.

