LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people, including a Louisville officer, were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash.

Around 4:30 p.m., an officer was responding to a call for service when they crashed with another car at South 9th Street and West Broadway, LMPD Beth Ruoff said.

The driver of the car was ejected during the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Ruoff said the officer was taken to the hospital as well. The crash is still under investigation.

