Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from crash that injured four people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a crash scene that injured four people on Aug. 30 on Dixie Highway.

The arrest report states that police attempted a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III, going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police turned on emergency equipment, but then turned it off after Risen continued to drive at a high rate of speed.

Police said Risen eventually ran a red light and caused a crash at Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace.

When Risen ran the red light, police said he hit one vehicle and then hit another vehicle and injured the driver.

There were two people ejected from the vehicle Risen was driving and another person in the vehicle was injured as well.

Risen was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.