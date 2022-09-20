Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from crash that injured four people

Robert Charles Risen III is charged with running a red light causing an accident that injured...
Robert Charles Risen III is charged with running a red light causing an accident that injured four people.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a crash scene that injured four people on Aug. 30 on Dixie Highway.

The arrest report states that police attempted a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III, going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police turned on emergency equipment, but then turned it off after Risen continued to drive at a high rate of speed.

Police said Risen eventually ran a red light and caused a crash at Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace.

When Risen ran the red light, police said he hit one vehicle and then hit another vehicle and injured the driver.

There were two people ejected from the vehicle Risen was driving and another person in the vehicle was injured as well.

Risen was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute

Latest News

Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are being held on...
2 charged in Columbus overdose death
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Full parole board to decide on Michael Carneal’s release
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: The 90s return today
The family of murder victim Nicole Hadley testified during a victim’s hearing in the Michael...
Survivor of Heath High School shooting speaks about killer’s parole hearing