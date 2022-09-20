Man arrested for double shooting that killed 1 man, injured another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after he was accused of killing one man and injuring another in a double shooting at Iroquois Park back in July.

On July 7, officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Police arrived and found two men who had been shot at the location.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said one man was confirmed dead at the scene. The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 48-year-old Emilio Suarez of Louisville.

The other man shot was taken to University Hospital for non-serious injuries. Investigators later learned that the two men were at an apartment at another location with 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz-Parra.

LMPD said a fight broke out, and Ortiz-Parra followed both men to Iroquois Park in his car, then shot them.

He has been charged with one count of murder and assault.

