Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man who claimed to be African prince convicted of fraud

Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending...
Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending to be an African prince.(Butler County Jail via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Ohio man who claimed he was an African prince was convicted of fraud by a federal jury Friday.

Daryl Robert Harrison, who went by Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, swindled at least 14 people out of more than $800,000.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Harrison’s stepfather, who is awaiting trial, also is accused of being part of the scam.

Officials said the men claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, a group that financially supported religious services in Ohio and Colorado.

Prosecutors said Harrison told investors, many of whom were church members, that he was a prince from Ghana with connections to African mining and trucking companies. He claimed they could get a return of up to 33% of their investments in the companies.

The two allegedly used the money for personal expenses, including luxury cars and a house rental.

Harrison’s lawyer was contacted for comment. His stepfather’s lawyer denied his client was involved in the scam.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
The family of murder victim Nicole Hadley testified during a victim’s hearing in the Michael...
Survivor of Heath High School shooting speaks about killer’s parole hearing
FILE: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will issue a warning to world leaders in remarks...
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions