Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus found in Floyd County

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Health officials in Floyd County say the West Nile Virus has been identified in mosquitoes found in New Albany.

The infected mosquitoes were found in samples taken in three locations during the week of September 7 during county-wide sampling. These are the first positive samples in 2022.

The Floyd County Health Department says residents should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites by using DEET and other repellants. They also suggest wearing long sleeves and long pants, and to avoid being outside during dusk and dawn, Both are periods when mosquitoes are most active.

Residents should eliminate places where mosquitoes can breed, such as clogged gutters, old tires, abandoned or nonfunctional swimming pools and other places where water can collect. Places that can harbor mosquitoes during the day are overgrown grass, shrubs and trees.

Floyd County residents can get more information about the county’s West Nile Virus surveillance program by calling 812-948-4726, option 2, option 1 to speak to an Environmentalist. You can also have a mosquito trap placed at your property by calling the same number.

Information is also available by visiting the Floyd County Health Department website at www.floydcounty.in.gov.

